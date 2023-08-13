Irene Janette Ellmer, 87 of South Haven, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Irene was born in Covert on June 21, 1936 to John and Olga Samardak.
Irene spent her childhood on the family farm in Covert, then moving to South Haven around the age of 14 where she would meet her husband Steve. Irene married Stephen Ellmer on June 29, 1957. The two were married 66 years before her passing. They enjoyed their retirement years spending winters in Eustis, Fla. where they had many wonderful friends.
Irene graduated from South Haven High School in 1954. She was a member of the Casco United Methodist Church. Irene retired from South Haven Public Schools in 1996. After retirement she volunteered at the hospital working in the gift shop. Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending both their sporting and music events. She liked to read, do puzzles, play bingo, attend flea markets, and watch the sunsets by the lake. She loved her family and her pets, especially her dog Frankie. She will be forever missed.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents John and Olga Samardak, son James Ellmer, brother John Samardak and niece Julie Samardak Jones. She is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Lori Ellmer of Paw Paw; her grandchildren Mckenzie Ellmer and Jacob Voss; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and family friend Mary Conley.
Irene’s family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Caring Circle Hospice for providing care and support during this difficult time.
Visitation for Irene will be held at Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St. South Haven, Michigan 49090 on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Christina Fleming will officiate. Irene will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Casco United Methodist Church or Al Van Humane Society. To view Irene’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.