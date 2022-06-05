Irene Mae Dukescherer 92, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Meadow Woods in Bloomingdale. She was born on Aug. 30, 1929 to William and Zella Dukescherer, in South Haven.
Irene was born the only child to William and Zella Dukescherer, she never married, and is survived by her cousin Lillian Peet and several other cousins. In her later years, Jeff Edwards and Krista Beal became friends who were like family, caring for and helping Irene with daily chores and just spending time visiting.
Irene worked at Bohn Aluminum for 35 years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Casco United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and spent many years traveling the world with her mother. Together they traveled to Austria to trace the family heritage. Irene was a great baker and cook, always trying new recipes. In her later years she was fortunate to find two gal pals, Judy and Martha. They spent time shopping, eating lunch and taking long drives. Irene found a place to live in a retirement home that had a beautiful view of Lake Michigan and she found great solace living there.
A Graveside Service will be held noon, June 12, 2022, at Casco Memorial Gardens, 880 66th St. South Haven. Pastor Jodi Cartwright will officiate. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Irene to Kindred Hospice. To view Irene’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.