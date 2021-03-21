Ivo L. Knapp, 97, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at River Ridge Retirement Community in South Haven, Michigan. He was born July 15, 1923 to William Henry and Emma Christina (Schildgen) Knapp in South Haven.
Ivo graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1942 and was later inducted into the South Haven Sports Hall of Fame. He then went on to work at Everett Piano Factory for many years before his retirement. Ivo married Harriet L. Lockwood and they shared nearly 70 years of marriage before her passing in June 2013. An avid craftsman, he enjoyed painting and wood working. For 30 years, Ivo began his day with his veteran’s coffee club at McDonalds. He was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church.
Ivo served his country as a grade 5 medical technician in the United States Army during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He served during the battle of Tinian Island in the Pacific Campaign. This island is 1,500 miles from Tokyo and 200 miles from Guam. The island’s airport was the launching site for Enola Gay and the Atomic Bomb, which he was able to watch take off. He received the American Theater Service & Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medals. A highlight for Ivo was the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. he took 3 years ago!
He was preceded in death by his parents, his dear wife, Harriet L Knapp, daughter Susan Joan Knapp, all his siblings: William Henry (Eleanor) Knapp, Mary Louise (David) Cunningham, Giles (Fr Joseph) Knapp, Ruth Melora (Page) Kerbawy, Sister M. Patricia Knapp, OLVM, Keith M. (Rita) Knapp, Emma Ann (John) Prihoda, Teresa E. (William) Locey, Francis X. (Lena) Knapp, Sally Lockwood Hart, sister-in-law, and 13 nieces and nephews.
Ivo is survived by Dr. Richard Hart, brother-in-law and 40 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer at St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. Ivo will be laid to rest at the memorial garden at the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church in South Haven, Michigan. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.