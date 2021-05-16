Jacinta Dukes, 41, of Western Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home. She was born July 7, 1979 to Johnny Pittman and Linda Benoit in Paw Paw.
Jacinta graduated with the class of 1997 from Bangor High School in Bangor. She then went on to receive her associate’s degree from Northern Arkansas College. Jacinta married Clifton Dukes on Aug. 20, 2016 and they shared just under 5 years of marriage before her passing. Jacinta worked as a financial specialist for Honor Credit Union. She loved to go camping and to sit around a campfire. Jacinta also loved reading mystery novels and spending time with her beloved canine companions, Rhynox, Torro and Aysa.
She is preceded in death by her sister – Tabatha Pittman, who passed away in 1971.
Jacinta is survived by her husband – Clifton Dukes of Western Grove, Ark.; stepsons – Danny and Elijah Dukes; father – Johnny (Pam) Pittman of Bangor; mother – Linda (Doug) Benoit of Goshen, New Hampshire; siblings – Jason (Antonia) Pittman of Lawrence, Justin (Eleanor) Pittman of Breedsville, and Lucy (Matt) Arkauskas of Kalamazoo; nieces – Krea, Collins and Emery; and nephew – Korbin.
Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Funeral services took place at noon, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Jacinta was laid to rest at Breedsville Cemetery in Breedsville.