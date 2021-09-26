Jack A. Titman, 59, of Bangor, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Jack was born Feb. 26, 1962 in South Haven, son of John and Beverly Titman.
Jack was the No. 1 fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved his red Dodge Challengers. Jack was an avid sports fan and played basketball, football and baseball while in school. Following his high school sports career, Jack continued to play on a men’s softball league in Bangor. Jack enjoyed relaxing with family and friends and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Debbie; children, Kirk (Danene) Marr and Cody Titman; grandchildren, Jacob Marr, Conner Titman, Gianna Marr and Jackie Marr; brother, Tracy (Jeri) Titman; mother, Beverly Titman; nephews, Tyler and Nicolas; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father John (Joyce) Titman, stepfather Alfred Liesinger, sister Kelly (Jeff) Titman-Davis; in-laws Victor (Connie) Kozel; brother-in-laws, Mike, Tom and Don Kozel; and a nephew, Scott Weber.
The family met friends on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Interment followed in Monks Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Michigan Lupus Foundation.