Jack C. McCloughan was born on Oct. 21, 1936 in South Haven to Delbert and Letha (Salnave) McCloughan. He graduated from South Haven High School (Class of 1956), where he was an excellent athlete, earning 8 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball. He was inducted into the South Haven High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.
After high school, Jack served in the United States Coast Guard from 1957 to 1961 aboard the ice cutter Ojibwa stationed out of Buffalo, NY. In keeping with his love of service, he was a member of the South Haven Volunteer Fire Department from 1971-1987, serving as a captain.
Jack held managerial positions within several of the factories in South Haven, including Everett Piano, S.E. Overton Company, and finally Scott Aviation, from which he retired. Because of his genuine love for South Haven, he came out of retirement to serve as the Economic Development Liaison for the City of South Haven for the last decade of his career and was instrumental in creating and retaining many jobs in the South Haven area. He retired again at age 80. People were his passion. He was a friend to all and had a strong desire to help anyone he could. Above all, he had a fierce love of family and was an extremely caring, involved, and selfless father, grandfather, and husband. His warmth, support, and unconditional love will be deeply missed, especially by his daughters, who adored him.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings Oliver McCloughan, Wayne McCloughan and Wanda Metzen, and his granddaughter Autumn Elizabeth Jackson.
Jack is survived by his daughters Jill McCloughan Fogerty (Tony Marr) of South Haven and Dr. Kelley McCloughan of South Haven; wife Barbara McCloughan; grandchildren Rachael (Andy) Gardner of Buchanan, Matt Fogerty (Katherine Ceschi) of Clinton, Wis., Zachary Jackson of South Haven; and great-grandsons Liam and Logan Gardner, as well as numerous loving nephews, nieces and extended family, and lifelong friend Bill Hillberg of Merritt Island, Fla. Jack received excellent care by the River Ridge staff, especially Brigitte, Tonya, Jackie, Norma, Brandy and Briana.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, March 1, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or South Haven Ram Boosters.