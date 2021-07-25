Jack D. Cook, 82, went to be with our Lord this July, 2021. He was born to Bernice Bunker and Thomas Richard Cook of West Olive, on Aug. 14, 1938.
Jack was raised in Detroit and attended Cass High School before enlisting in the United States Navy. He earned his accounting degree at Michigan State and his CPA certification in San Diego prior to opening his practice in South Haven.
He was an avid member of the Kiwanis Club of South Haven and the American Legion Post 49 and former member of the South Haven Yacht Club. He contributed to numerous local organizations over the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and T.R. Cook, his brother James B. Cook and his wife, Norma Jean and their son, James W. Cook, his beloved sister, Dorothy Saur and her husband Max.
Jack now joins his closest companions, his English Springer Spaniels, all known as Sport. Jack had a love for hunting and fishing, spending countless days on the lake on his boats, his last being the Dirty Jack. He also had a passion for gambling and was ready at a moment’s notice for a trip to Vegas or to visit a local casino. He loved to be with his family and friends and was always up for a game of cards.
Jack was a strong, proud and good man. He lived his life on his own terms. All whom loved him will never forget his tenacity, his wit and his charm. He will be greatly missed.
Jack leaves behind his brother’s children, Tom, Linda, Tamara, Cynthia, Christine, Dorothy, Robert and his sister’s daughter, Beth. He is also survived by his closest friends, Frank Overton and Ben Johnson, as well as a host of friends who played very important roles in his life.
As he wished, there is no funeral or memorial service but to honor his memory he requested a luncheon to smile and join each other in remembrance of this wonderful soul. It will be from 1-3 p.m., on Aug. 5, 2021 at the American Legion, Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the following: South Haven Historical Society, 355 Hubbard Street, South Haven, MI 49090; South Haven Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090; St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.