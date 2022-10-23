James D. Newell, 60, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in his home.
Born on Oct, 14, 1961, James, or better known as Jim, lived in South Haven with his parents Ted and Lena (Cisco) Newell. He was one of five children: Randy Newell, Marilyn Gryzb, Ted Dewayne Newell, Renee Polejewski and Jim. He graduated from L.C. Mohr High School, in South Haven.
At the age of 29, Jim became a father to his only daughter, Brittany (Newell) Jordan. He had many pastimes. These included sports, landscaping, exercising and spending time with his family. He participated in golf, basketball, racquetball, bowling and slow-pitch softball. He also enjoyed coaching Brittany’s soccer and softball teams. Jim dedicated his professional years to Chemical Bank, working there for over 30 years as an IT analyst.
The next chapter of Jim’s life began with the birth of his first granddaughter, Hailey Faye. The bond these two shared from day one was indescribable. Soon after, Evelynn Grace stole what was left of his heart! Jim loved his precious granddaughters more than anything else.
However, he still had room left in his heart for another woman. Janna Lynn (Wilson) Newell and Jim were married on Dec. 19, 2021. They were married at Lakeshore Church of Christ in South Haven. This is where Jim found Jesus. Jim spent the rest of his days making wonderful memories with his newly loving wife, granddaughters, daughter, and all his family, and giving honor and glory to his Lord.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janna; daughter, Brittany (Neil) Jordan of Russellville, Ark,; two grandchildren, Hailey Faye Jordan and Evelynn Grace Jordan and siblings, Randy (Sharon) Newell of Gassville, Ark., Marilyn Gryzb of Mountain Home, Ark., Ted Dwayne (Irene) Newell of Ellerbe, NC and Renee Polejewski of Mountain Home, Ark. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation took place from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Lakeshore Church of Christ, 19979, M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. with Holger Neubauer officiating. Friends wishing to send flowers can do so through the Rose Shop: 08947 M-140 Hwy. in South Haven. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Centrica Care Hospice, 7100 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 or Lakeshore Church of Christ, 19979 M-140 Hwy., South Haven, MI 49090.
To view Jim’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.