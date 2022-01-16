James H. Davis, 91, of South Haven passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in his home.
James was born Dec. 18, 1930 in Monroe to Albert and Marian (Button) Davis. After completing his high school education, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jim then earned his pharmacy degree from Ferris State University. He owned and operated Rexall Drug in downtown South Haven from 1958 to 1991.
On June 18, 1955 he married Lois Knopf. They shared 57 years of marriage before her death in 2013. They have four sons: Eric, Randall, Timothy and Brian. Together they raised their family in the First United Methodist Church of South Haven.
Jim had a great love for the South Haven community and was a member of the South Haven Rotary Club. Jim was also active in the Emmaus Community.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife – Lois and grandson Ian (aka SpongeBob). Also, by 2 brothers Robert and Don Davis.
Jim is survived by his sons – Eric Davis of South Haven, Randall Davis of South Haven; Timothy (Louise) Davis of Austin, Minn. and Brian (Pam) Davis of South Haven; and six grandchildren – Janine (Zach) Staples, Sean Davis, Steffin (Stephanie) Davis, Laura (Nathan) Dahlke, Elizabeth (Tyler) Sterk and Jeffery (Maria) Davis. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation was held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephanie Norton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave. South Haven, MI 49090 or the Rotary Foundation, PO Box 24, South Haven, MI 49090.
Jim was laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.