James “Jim” LeRoy Bassett, 74, of Bangor, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek. He was born July 2, 1946 to Everett and Lulu (Gibson) Bassett in Hartford.
Jim attended Bangor schools before honorably serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Following his service, Jim worked in the Bangor area for several years at Hill Top Farms. He also worked in Bangor at Lowder’s Filling Station. He was a resident at the Battle Creek VA Community Living Center for the last 10 years. In earlier years, Jim enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death along with his parents by 10 siblings.
Jim is survived by his siblings – Vickie (Rodney) Packard of South Haven, Carol (Glen) Abbott of Bangor, Stan (Sharon) Bassett of Sister Lakes and Rose Marr of South Haven.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating at Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor.
