James “Jim” Richard Demler, 75, of South Haven, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at his home in Geneva Township. He was born Oct. 29, 1945 to Carl and Helen (Brezenski) Demler in Muskegon.
Jim graduated from Bangor High School with the Class of 1963. He married Nancy Kerley on Nov. 13, 1971. They shared 49 years of marriage. Jim worked for United Parcel Service as a delivery driver for 30 years before his retirement in 2000. Jim was a skilled pilot who enjoyed flying from his home runway in his Tripacer and Taylor Craft planes. He also enjoyed music and took up learning to play the banjo.
He is preceded in death along with his parents by his son – Jason Demler and infant daughter – Amy Demler.
Jim is survived by his wife – Nancy Demler of South Haven; siblings – Marian Lavine of Grand Junction and Janet Demler of Covert; in-laws – Linda and Sam Craig of South Haven.
Services are not scheduled at this time.
