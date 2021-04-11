James L. Owens, age, 40, of Hartford, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in Arlington Township. James was born June 14, 1980 in St. Joseph, the son of James E. and Rita (Click) Owens and has lived the majority of his life around the Hartford area.
He loved family and had a heart of gold. He had a soft spot for stray cats, he enjoyed conversation and would do anything for a laugh.
Surviving are his mother, Rita (Scott) Helm of Bangor; wife, Samantha of Hartford; brother, Scott Owens of Hartford; 3 sisters, Karen (Kenneth) Antisdel of Bangor, Angela (Spencer) Hodgman of Bangor, and Sarah Helm of Albuquerque, NM; bonus sister, Jessica (Wilo) Angel of Stevensville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Owens.
The family will meet friends from 11 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Full Gospel Assembly, Hartford, where the funeral will be at noon with Pastors Lonnie and Shannon Truelove officiating. Interment will follow in Watervliet Cemetery in Watervliet. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials be made to either Al-Van Humane Society or to a treatment center.