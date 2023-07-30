James Wellington, 86, of South Haven, passed away at home on Sunday, July 16, 2023. James was born on Aug. 16, 1936 in Battle Creek to Eugene and Gladys Wellington.
James is survived by daughter Vicky Wellington.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Gladys Wellington; first wife of 43 years Julie “Krzemen” Wellington and second wife of 20 years Carol “Mooy” Wellington. He is also preceded in death by sons Tim Wellington and Jeffrey Wellington.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Please consider a donation in honor of James to Al-Van Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.