Jane Bruce (Randall) Grier, 75, of Bangor passed away on March 15, 2021. Jane was born Oct. 26, 1945 in Hastings, to Bruce and Doris (Hinckley) Randall.
A polio survivor who was well-known for her resilience and determination, Jane grew up in Nashville, Mich. and obtained her bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees – as well as her private pilot’s license – from Western Michigan University before beginning her life as an educator at Bangor High School.
Jane worked as a freelance journalist during a classroom hiatus while her children were small, and ultimately brought that professional expertise to bear when she returned to teaching in the mid 1980s. She taught journalism in Bangor for many years, producing the school/community newspaper, The Viking Press, in partnership with her students.
Known as a tireless worker, a cheerful giver, and a devoted friend, Jane never tired of doing for others. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Bangor, where she directed the handbell choir and performed a vast array of volunteer services.
Surviving are Jane’s daughters, Stephanie (Dyck) Van Koevering and Michelle (Greg) Charles, and four grandchildren. Jane also is survived by her sister Ruth (Woody) Dulaney of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and her beloved in-laws Doug and Patricia Grier. She was blessed to be part of a large extended family whose love follows her into the Lord’s embrace.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald, in 2020; in-laws David Grier, Kenneth Baker, Betty (Noble) Grier and Martha (Reeve) Grier.
Services will be held when Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted later in 2021, so Jane can receive the love-filled sendoff she so richly deserves. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bangor First Congregational Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www. dlmillerfuneralhome.com.