Jean Marie Novotny, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in South Haven, on July 5, 2022.
Jean was born June 7, 1938 in Fennville to Maurice and Dorothy (Beaty) Burrows. She married James E. “Jim” Novotny on Nov. 16, 1963 at First United Methodist Church. They shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.
Jean worked as a book keeper for General Telephone and Citizens Trust and Savings Bank. She enjoyed camping, motorcycling and snowmobiling. Jean was a very competitive board game player, always trying to win. She loved crafting, word search, and spending time with her family. Her grandkids meant the world to her and she was very close to them.
Jean is survived by her daughter Deb (Ralf) Joachim of Baroda, and sister Delores Farr, of Belmont. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Taylor Joachim of Colorado and Bailey Joachim of Baroda.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Dorothy Burrows, husband Jim Novotny and sister Helen Brush.
Visitation for Jean will be held from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI, 49090.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the National Kidney Foundation. To view Jean’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.