Jeanette Elaine Strasser of South Haven went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2023, at the age of 84, in South Haven. Jeanette was born May 1, 1939 in Lawrence to Vernon and Letha Johnston. She attended Wood School until eighth grade and graduated from Bangor High School in 1956.
Jeanette is survived by her two brothers: Dick Johnston and Don (Nancy) Johnston; her 12 children: Karen Mileham, Karl (Sharon) Pifer, Richard Pifer, Rex (Lucy) Strasser, Rick (Dawn) Strasser, Brenda (Doug) Strasser, Sandy (David) Karr, Mike (Sandy) Strasser, Phyllis (Russ) Welsh, Sharon (Greg) Peterson, Kelli (Mark) Ford and Tammy Cochran; 29 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Letha Johnston; and her sister Joanne Derhammer.
Jeanette lived in the West Bangor community her entire life. Her childhood passions included being a member of 4-H and spending time on the family farm. As an adult, her focus was her family.
She was a caring mother of her combined family of 12 children, and cherished the birth of each of her grandchildren.
She was an active member of her community, participating in the West Bangor Community Club for many years, as well as serving on the school board of Wood School for 19 years. She worked outside of the home in addition to being a busy mother. She worked in the accounting departments of various local factories early in her career and later worked for 35 years at convenience stores in both the South Haven and Bangor communities as both a clerk and manager. Jeanette retired at the age of 67 after making many friends and acquaintances throughout her years of service in the Bangor and South Haven communities. Jeanette’s final weeks were spent in the care of the Caring Circle Hospice, surrounded by her closest family and friends. She requested donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in lieu of flowers.
Join us for a Life Story Visitation Monday, June 19, 2023 from 5-8 p.m., at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900, where food, drinks, and stories will be shared. A Life Story Service will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor next to her parents. A luncheon will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St., Bangor.
Visit Jeanette’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos, or sign her guestbook.