Jeannine Gail Stone, 86, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Jeannine was born in Kalamazoo on Dec. 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Carrol B. and Gertrude E. (Schedeler) Pierson.
She was a graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School, class of 1954. Jeannine was a dedicated and caring wife and mother. She was a very compassionate person and she enjoyed people. She worked as a secretary at Kalamazoo College, and as a chaplain and as a special education teacher at Croyden Avenue School. She was a talented artist, enjoyed writing short stories and poems, flower gardening, playing cards and studying genealogy.
Jeannine was a member of the Scott Club, Garden Club, Moose Lodge, South Haven Rod & Gun Club and Daughters of the American Revolution – Lucinda Hinsdale Stone Chapter.
On Aug. 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to her beloved, Frederick “Fred” Alton Stone, who survives. Jeannine is also survived by her children, Gregory (Eve) Stone, Brian (Corrine) Stone, Jeffrey (Joji) Stone and Steven Stone; grandchildren, Patrick, Meagan, Keshia and Angela; five great-grandchildren; sisters in-law, Helen (Kenneth) Huckendubler, Phyllis Stanard, Patricia Lewis, Jerri (Bill) Boller and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, Jeannine was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald LeRoy Pierson, who inspired her to become a special education teacher and to whom Jeannine proudly served as guardian for after her mother’s death.
No services are scheduled at this time and private interment will take place at East Cooper Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to South Haven Scott Club, 652 Phoenix St., South Haven, MI 49090.