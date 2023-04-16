Jeffrey Allen Klingenberg, 40, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on Feb. 23, 1983 in Holland and united in marriage on April 10, 2004 to Lindsay Hutchison.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 19 years Lindsay; daughters Madison Klingenberg and Marissa Klingenberg; and siblings James (Robin) Klingenberg, Jordan Klingenberg, James (Stacy) Rowland, Bo (Amanda) Rowland and Sierra Rowland.
Jeff was a laborer for local 355 for 9 years. He was an apprentice for 4 years, then become a carpenter for local 525. He was an amazing husband, father, brother and uncle, that had the brightest soul with an infectious smile; a gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back. A true cowboy who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He would do anything he could to help everyone. He was a dog and kid magnet. He loved swimming and the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff was so much fun to be around and always shared his knowledge with the kids. He was taken too soon and will forever be deeply missed by many.
Visitation for Jeff will be Monday, April 17, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI 49090. Pastor Eric Jarvis will officiate. Jeff will be laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery. To view Jeff’s personal webpage please visit: www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.