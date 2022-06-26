Jeffrey “Jeff” Charles Carroll, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., beloved father, son, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale. Born Jan. 13, 1971, in Royal Oak, to John Carroll and Peggy Maitland.
Jeff is survived by his daughter Emily Carroll, mother Peggy Maitland, stepfather Chuck Maitland, and sister Janie (Jose) Peruyero; aunts Patricia Leonard, Marilee Carroll-Schlack and Sheila Carroll-Sherwin; nephews Joseph and Nicholas Peruyero and many cousins and friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father John Carroll and sister Lynne Carroll.
Jeff attended St. Hugo of the Hills School in Bloomfield Hills, he then went on to Brother Rice High School, where he excelled in sports, especially football. He played football while attending Southern Methodist University where he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity at Southern Methodist University and made many life-long friendships. After college Jeff began a career as a stockbroker in Dallas Texas, he then went to work at Wells Fargo.
Jeff was gregarious, outgoing, had the gift of gab, not a mean bone in his body, the life of the party. He was a loving son and a friend to all who knew him.
Visitation for Jeff was from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey St. South Haven, MI, 49090. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd. South Haven, MI, 49090. Fr. Fabio Garzon officiated.
Jeff was laid to rest beside his sister Lynne at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Memorial Donations in memory of Jeff may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous. To view Jeff’s personal webpage please visit: www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.