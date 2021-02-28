On Feb. 8, 2021, Jeffrey Lindemann, 50, of Chicago, Michigan and Virginia, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend passed away.
Jeff has brought us a zeal for life that begs to be passed on. He was physically active, athletic in body and spirit with his love for the Cubs and Bulls ever present. He was the essence of active life, always with concern for others. He will be deeply cherished by all whose life he touched.
Jeff is survived by fiancée Leslie Woll; mother Carol (John) Waitman of Florida; father David H. (Suzanne) Lindemann of Bangor; brother David M. (Josie) Lindemann of Chicago; sister Anne (Kerry) Blackstone of Virginia; nephews Shane, Jake, Dylan and Joveen; and aunts and uncles.
A funeral will take place at noon, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bangor.
Consider donating to and supporting Narcotics Anonymous (N.A.) organization (www.na.org)