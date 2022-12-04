Jeffrey M. Cochran, 66, of Westminster, Colo. passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He had been battling end-stage renal failure due to diabetes and congestive heart failure.
Jeffrey was born on Feb. 23, 1956, in Plainwell to Holt and Alice (Claflin-Barden) Cochran. He married Suzanne Lio on March 29, 1980, in South Haven. The two divorced in 2011.
Surviving is Suzanne of Westminster, Colo.; children: Garrett, Chad, Justin Cochran of Westminster, Colo., and Lucas (Lindsay) Cochran of Beaumont, Calif.; grandchildren: Keali, Emmaline, and Lucas Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Mellie; siblings: Hugh Barden, Bruce Barden, Charles Barden, Lyndall Turner (Barden) and Stephen Cochran.
Jeffrey worked as a journeyman electrician for almost 40 years at several places: Polynesian Pools in Holland, Baker Furniture in Holland, Donnelly Mirrors in Holland, Hydro Aluminum in Holland, Coors Ceramic in Golden, Colo., and Graphic Packing in Golden, Colo. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle owner and rider.
Jeffrey was led to the Lord in 1985, followed by baptism at the First Baptist Church, Allegan. Cremation has taken place.