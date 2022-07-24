Jeremy Alan Haglund, age 50, of South Haven, was born to Jeffrey and Jan Marie (Riemersma) Haglund, Feb. 22, 1972 in Holland. He went to be with his Creator on Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jeremy is survived by his parents and sister Heidi Marie Haglund of South Haven.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles B. and Kathryn Riemersma, Edwin V. Haglund and Norene (Spencer) McKellar.
Visitation for Jeremy was held from 6-8 p.m., Friday July 22, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Jeremy was laid to rest privately at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Wheatland Music Organization, Foundry Hall in South Haven, or a local music organization of your choice. To view Jeremy’s personal web page please visit www. starksfamilyfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333