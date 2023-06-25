Jeremy David O’Brien, 47 of South Haven, passed away at his home on Friday, June 16, 2023. He was born July 1, 1975 in Holland to Thomas O’Brien and Eileen Brophy.
Jeremy is survived by his sister Tracy Deibel, niece Ella, nephew Mackenzie, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas O’Brien, Eileen Brophy and brother Matthew O’Brien.
Jeremy attended elementary school in South Haven and then moved to Punta Gorda Fla., and was a 1993 graduate of Charlotte High School. While in Florida, he worked as a baker at Publix Grocery Store. He later moved back to South Haven. Jeremy was a very sociable, friendly guy, who definitely had an opinion. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Jeremy loved his dog, Sadie, his family and his friends. He enjoyed hanging out and having lunch with his cousins. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on July 1, 2023 at the farm of Bob and Sue O’Brien, 130 70th St. South Haven, MI, 49090. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Al-Van Humane Society. Jeremy will be laid to rest in Taylor Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.