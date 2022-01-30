Jerold “Jerry” Schmitt, 72 of South Haven, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. Born on April 27, 1949 in Jonesboro Ark. to John and Annie Schmitt. He was united in marriage to Debbie Desimone on May 14, 1977.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie and son Jerold (Nicole) Schmitt; grandchildren, Brianna Schmitt and Andrew Schmitt; brother Jim Schmitt and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Carl Schmitt and John Schmitt.
Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for South Haven Rubber and Molding Company and retired from the City of South Haven. He loved shooting pool and having fun. Family was the most important thing to Jerry.
Jerry has been laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude or Wounded Warriors. To view Jerry’s web page please visit www.starksfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.