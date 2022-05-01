Jerome Carlos Mahone was born April 26, 1980, to Jerry Mahone and Debra Cunningham Mahone in South Haven. He was the second son born to this union.
As a child, he was christened and nurtured about God at Greater Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ under leadership of the late Bishop F.L. Cunningham. Jerome loved Testimony service to hear his great-aunt Gert sing her rendition of “It’s going to rain.” He and his brothers would sing it all week in anticipation of her singing the next Sunday.
Jerome graduated from Covert Public Schools in 1998. While attending, he excelled in football and basketball. His effortless 3-point shots could be compared to Steph Curry.
Jerome loved cooking and trying new spices. He was known for his Romie Rome burgers, guarding his secret ingredients, never telling a soul.
On April 24, 2010, Jerome married Andrea Jennings. No children were born to this union, but he gained a set of twins.
On April 18, 2022, Jerome departed this life with his mother, Debra, and his niece, Meme, by his side.
His life story could be summed up by his favorite song, “He saw the best in me. When everyone else around could only see the worst in me.”
Jerome was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Morris Cunningham and Rosa Lee (Driver) Brimfield; and paternal grandparents, Ardell and Idella Mahone.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Andrea Mahone of Columbia, S.C.; parents, Debra Cunningham Mahone and Jerry Mahone of South Haven; three brothers, Jerry Mahone II of Phoenix, Jermaine Mahone of Kalamazoo and Aaron Lewis of Holland; one sister, Felisha Ford of Holland; six children, Jerome Mahone II of Kalamazoo, Jeremiah and Jamya Mahone of Dallas, Aurmoni Partee of Grand Rapids, Diamond and Dominque Berry of Columbia, S.C.; five grandsons, De’Vantae Hines and Tyreke, Tayvlon, Tiyen, Kingston and Torian Smith; two granddaughters, Arie Rose Mahone and Taelynn Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jerome will be missed for his great burgers, amazing dance moves, infectious laugh and his warm smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Resurrection Life Ministries, 322 Elkenburg St., South Haven, MI 49090; and Pentecostal Temple Church, 323 Abell St., South Haven, MI 49090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.