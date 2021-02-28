Jerry Paul Lemmons Sr., 67, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1954 in Kennett, Missouri to Manual and Ivy (Palmer) Lemmons.
Big Jerry loved riding and taking care of horses. He also liked to collect clocks and help others out in anyway that he was able.
He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers – Bobby, Darrell, Billy and Larry Lemmons.
Jerry is survived by his son – Jerry Lemmons, Jr. of Fennville; four grandchildren – Xavier Grigg, Teegan Lemmons, Grant Lemmons and Beau Lemmons; brother – Manuel Lemmons of Grand Junction and a sister – Theresa (Rick) Copeland of South Haven. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Jerry will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven. 637-0333