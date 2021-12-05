Jessie H. Brink, age 92, of Lawrence, passed away Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:10 a.m. at Ely Manor in Allegan, where she has resided for the last 6 years. Jessie was born on Sept. 6, 1929 in Bradley, WV, and was the last surviving daughter of Daniel and Tobiatha Farley.
Jessie was married to Allen Brink in 1947 and they had 5 children.
Jessie was a former employee of Knouse Foods in Paw Paw, and loved flowers, owls, butterflies, and gardening. She loved to cook/bake and rarely was seen using a recipe.
Surviving are her children, Allen (Nellie) Brink of Grand Haven, Cora Thomas of Rio Rancho, NM and Clo Hubbard of Bangor; son-in-law, Skip Hall of Gobles; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; numerous great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Brink on Dec. 5, 2015; 2 children, Carol Hall and Roy Brink; three sisters, Gila Hancock, Ora Cutlip and Dora Willett; and four brothers, Elza Farley, Ralph Farley, Earl Farley and William Farley.
The family will meet friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Hill Cemetery, Lawrence Township, MI. www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com