Jessie L. Ross, 88, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home under hospice care.
Jessie was born March 18, 1933 to Sam and Mary Ross in Edwards, Miss. Jessie left Mississippi and moved to Chicago, Ill. at the age of 16 to pursue work to take care of his mother and siblings. He moved to Michigan in 1965 where he worked for Chase Manufacturing in Douglas until they closed. He then went on to work for Bendix until his retirement. Jessie was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener.
He is preceded in death by his wife – Ruby; his parents; one son – Michael; two daughters – Bobbie Jean and Willie Mae; his brothers – Sam Jr., Richard and Robert Ross; and one sister – Annie B. Workman.
Jessie is survived by his children – Patricia and Michael Burns of Pontiac; his sister – Dorothy Sherrod of South Haven; his brother – James Ross of Vicksburg, Miss.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Caring Circle Hospice of Lakeland caregivers, Houston and April Ford.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at Jessie’s home at 16547 76th St., South Haven, MI 49090 from 3-5 p.m. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.