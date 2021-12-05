Joan Bild, 82, of Gregory, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at her home.
Joan lived, what she termed an “arrogantly healthy life,” which enabled her to play tennis, golf and table tennis pretty well.
Her life began on the bluffs of Lake Michigan, in South Haven, of the Bild-Soukup clans – Frank and Val (Vlasta). She had one sister (Ruth d. 2008); a brother, Donald; 2 nephews, Steve and Vince Borski; and a niece, April Borski.
Her working life was divided between 26 years at the U-M, a few agonizing years selling real estate in Lansing, and becoming a self-employed landscape designer/installer until retirement.
Joan moved from Ann Arbor to the north side of Joslin Lake (Washtenaw/Livingston county boundary) in the fall of 1978, to homestead with Life partner Jo Ann Allen. Jo died in December 2000. On Oct. 2, 2015 she married Carol Ann Bender and she survives.
She thanks deeply all she met along the way, with special love and gratitude to Sidekicks-for-life Carol Bender, Mary Hudson and Carol Miller. Her remains have been recycled.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial has taken place at The Preserve at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea.