Joan C. Newell, 74, of South Haven passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Ely Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Allegan.
Joan was born Aug. 19, 1947 in South Haven to James and Margie (Cisco) Newell. Joan worked at D & L Discount Store for many years. She was a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church in South Haven. She loved spending time visiting with others. Joan loved to cook, especially jellies and jams in her spare time.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Jessica Lynn Newell of South Haven; sisters – Linda Lampman and Connie Flesch both of South Haven; her stepson, Richard (Jennifer) Zmuda; life-long best friend, Judy Rock of St. Joseph and three grandchildren – Dylan Zmuda, Colin Zmuda and Cara Lyn Murphy.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents James W. Newell and Margie Laverne (Cisco) Newell.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the First Assembly of God in South Haven with Pastor Eric Jarvis Officiating.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the First Assembly of God Church at 06500 Blue Star Hwy, South Haven, MI 49090.
