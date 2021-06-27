Joan Glasner Stewart, a longtime South Haven resident, died peacefully in her Lagrange Park, Ill., retirement home on the morning of June 13, 2021.
Joan was a bold and vibrant spirit throughout her 93 years, bringing joy and affection to everyone she befriended. With a brilliant mind, boundless curiosity and encyclopedic memory, she was the ideal teacher, bridge partner and cocktail party confidante. She enjoyed nature, great books, soulful music and family feasts. A welcoming and supportive person, Joan changed many lives for the better. She made the world a brighter place and her family will carry that inspiration forward in tribute to her.
Memorial services will be held privately. Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.