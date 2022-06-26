Joan Reznik Overton was born to Simon and Belle (Fishman) Reznik in Chicago, Ill. on Dec. 8, 1945. She passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her home in South Haven.
Joan spent her childhood growing up on Clinton Street, created countless memories at 561 Monroe Blvd. where she spent most of her marriage, raised her family and watched her children grow into fine young adults before finally settling at Dockside Apartments for her final years. She worked for South Haven Community Hospital and worked as an administrative secretary for South Haven Public Schools for more than 20 years, retiring in 2004. Joan loved her hometown and always said that it was great being from a small town.
Joan married Frank Overton on July 31, 1970 in South Haven. They were happily married for 51 years before her passing. They enjoyed their retirement years spending winters in Marco Island, Fla. where they had many wonderful friends.
Joan adored all her grandchildren and enjoyed watching their sporting events, music programs, and keeping up with all their activities. She loved her special Facetime calls with Makenzie, her special needs granddaughter and with Sullivan, her great-grandson. She liked to read, do jigsaw puzzles, knit and crochet. Joan and Frank spent many, many seasons tailgating and cheering for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Frank and children Marc Alan (Debra) Overton of Paw Paw, daughter, Kathryn Ann (Jon-Paul) Dougherty of Waxhaw NC, daughter Tracy Lyn (Jeremy) Hiatt of South Haven; sisters Myra (Michael) Silver of Greeley Colo., Andrea (Robert) Johnson of Paw Paw and brother-in-law Jerome Overton of Hollywood Fla. Her grandchildren include Maggie Overton, Makenzie Spencer, Carter and Mallory Dougherty, Alison (Patrick) Graves, Cameron Thaler, and Simon and Charleston Hiatt; great-grandsons Sullivan and Baby Graves, as well as many nieces and nephews. Love You More Nana…
Joan’s family would like to thank Karen and Maria from Caring Circle Hospice, Stephanie Walker and friend Bob Linderman for all they have done through this difficult time.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven with a scripture service at 7:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Basil Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Flickinger officiating. Joan will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s honor to St. Basil Educational Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 522, South Haven, MI 49090 or The First Hebrew Congregation, 249 Broadway St., South Haven, MI 49090 or Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven, MI 49090.
Kindly share your thoughts and memoires on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com. The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services at 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.