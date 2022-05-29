”The Master has come, and calleth for thee…” St. John 11:28
Joel Green Sr. was born Feb. 14, 1961 in Jonesville, La., at home with an assistance of a midwife, which was Mama Zoo. He was born to the union of Henrietta (Williams) Green and Walter Green Sr.
Joel moved to Michigan at the age of 7 and attended Bloomingdale Schools. Joel worked at Cornerstore, Painters Collaborative, and as a minister at second Baptist Church in South Haven.
His friends and family knew him as “Joe,” Joe Joe, or to some, Master Jody. Joel loved fishing with his son Joel Jr. and Lonnie and Leroy. He loved God and he loved to eat. He would show up with a jug of milk awaiting his favorite dessert, tea cakes, to come out of the oven.
Joe was very genuine and high spirited. He loved to laugh and kept many doing the same. Joel departed on May 14, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henrietta and Walter Green Sr., Willie Green, Earl Green, Mary Lee, Betty Barber, Walter Green Jr., Lula Wright, Lois Lee and Hannah Green.
To cherish his memory is his wife of 10-1/2 years; Kathy Shelton Green; His son Joel Green Jr. (Farrah); his daughter, Sonetta Green (Bernard); 4 stepchildren: Sophia and Felix Gallegos and Tommy and Danny Atteberry; his sisters: Choice O’Steen (Lonnie), Leona Kellum (Leroy), Jenny Autry (Junior), and Elnora Robertson (Walter); and a brother, Jessie Green (Glenda Faye). He also leaves to ponder his memory 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, his long time, best friends, John and Tracy Hernandez, Pastor Dureya Gibson and Etoy Nichols. Joe will truly be missed by many.
