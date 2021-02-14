John Austin, age 67, of Bangor, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at his home. John was born March 20, 1953 in Alma, the son of the late John and Beulah Austin and had lived in the area for the majority of his life.
John was a motorcycle and ATV enthusiast. He cherished his granddaughters and loved nothing more than spending time with them. John was known for his cookouts and enjoyed being surrounded by his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.