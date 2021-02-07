“A Gentle Man” (quoted by an anonymous friend and felt by many others), age 65, quietly passed away on the morning of Jan 31, 2021, joining Mom and Dad on their 73rd Anniversary.
Johnny, as he was known, born on March 30, 1955, lived a life full of honest caring for others during a sometimes difficult life of his own. A Warren High School graduate (1973), he started working in the warehouse and eventually became sales ,anager at Detroit-based Siding World Building Supply company. He was much appreciated by clients and colleagues alike for his managerial, people skills and work ethic.