John “Corky” Bernard Culver, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Lakeland Hospital.
Corky was born July 23, 1936 in Benton Harbor to John and Eva (Walschmidt) Culver. He worked in the construction industry for many years. He served his country in the Army while stationed in Germany. Corky was always a jokester. He loved fishing with Roland and Bruce. He would go for nature walks telling us kids what plants you could eat and which ones you couldn’t. He loved wrestling with Cecil the goat and camping. Corky was always generous with people in need.
Corky is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Brian) Dibble and Michelle Hart. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Matthew, Brooke and Aidan. Three sisters also survive, Mary Jean Zilke, Judy Uphues and Ruth (Jerry) Still.
Corky is preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Bowman and Valerie Cole, brother-in-laws, Roland Bowman and Larry Zilke and grandson Stevie Metz.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. James Adams officiating.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Al Van Humane Society, P.O Box 421, South Haven, Michigan 49090. To view John’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.