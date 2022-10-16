John Edward Tiggelman, 94, of South Haven, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022 in Holland, Mich. He was born on Oct. 19, 1927 in South Haven to John and Emma Tiggelman.
John was drafted into the Army during high school and proudly served his country as a sergeant during World War II. He was placed in charge of a Howitzer cannon which taught him leadership and responsibility. He also served as a paratrooper in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in South Haven.
John was always physically strong and a hard worker. As a boy, he helped with his father’s greenhouse business where they grew vegetables to sell to local stores. As an adult, he worked at and retired from Bohn Aluminum. He was an avid fisherman and charter boat captain of the “Kingfisher” in South Haven, spending many hours out on the water.
He belonged to the Steelheader’s Association and started the celebrated fish boils at the local festivals. John was an outdoorsman, as a young man he raced boats on the Black River. Besides fishing and boating, he enjoyed traveling, camping, making wine, hunting pheasant, rabbits and morel mushrooms. He was crafted in woodworking and enjoyed making furniture pieces for his family and friends. Learning gardening at a young age, he had a large immaculate garden of vegetables and flowers which he enjoyed sharing with family, friends and neighbors. Gladiolus were his favorite flower to grow. John loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandkids sporting events.
John is survived by daughters – Susan (Michael) Steinbach of Camino, Calif., Kay (Paul) Nelson of South Haven and Linda (Brian) Kreiger of South Haven; grandchildren – Matt (Aimee), Rachel (Jimmy), Ryan, Aaron, Zach, Mitch, Dylan, Jared and Hayley; great-grandchildren – Samantha (Bradley), Collin, Bryn, Reese, Nash, Emma, Hannah and Izzy; and great-great grandchildren Lyla and Laya.
John is preceded in death by his parents John and Emma; his wife Bertha; significant other Eva; daughter Cindy; grandson Jason; great-granddaughter Elizabeth; brother Leonard and sisters Sue and Marie.
A gathering to celebrate John’s life is being planned for next summer. Please consider making a donation to the South Haven Steelheader’s Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-673-0333, www.starks familyfh.com