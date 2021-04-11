John Jacob “Jack” Germick of Grand Junction, formerly of Whiting, Ind., passed away on March 31, 2021, at the age of 78.
Jack was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and attended Calumet College of St. Joseph and Indiana University Northwest. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry, and a member of American Legion Post 49, South Haven. He went on to a 30-year career as a dispatcher and terminal manager in the trucking industry. Jack was most at home near the water and happiest aboard his boat, the Santeria, docked in Saugatuck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Genevieve (Relinski) Germick; father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Helen (Zahorsky) Loera; infant son, John Jr.; beloved wife of 26 years, Ann Lorraine (Loera) Germick; and nephew, Anthony Loera.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Gloria Germick of Grand Junction; sister, Marilyn (Robert) Warzyniak of Palm Harbor, Fla.; niece, Debbie (Daryl) Coppage, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; brothers-in-law Ron (Tammy) Loera of Westfield, Ind., and John (Linda) Loera, of Crown Point, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Maria Theresa Loera of Aguascalientes, Mexico, Beth (Damir) Shegich of Crete, Ill., and Michelle Burgan of Olney, Ill.; plus numerous nephews, nieces, grand nephews, and a grand niece. He is greatly missed by his dog, Czarina.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no public services at this time. His remains will be cremated, and a memorial announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a toast in his honor.