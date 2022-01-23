John L. Hadaway, 86, of South Haven, was called home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in Holland, Michigan. John was born on June 28, 1935 in South Haven to Earl and Myrna “Kahne” Hadaway.
John graduated from South Haven High School in 1952. He married Dorothy Olson on July 3, 1954 at First English Lutheran Church. He found a love for bowling, and began his bowling career in the 1952-53 season. He was the first person elected to the South Haven-Bangor Bowling Hall of Fame. John was past President of the State Bowling Association. Throughout his 40- year bowling career, he held various league officer positions. John was also an avid golfer and enjoyed afternoon tee times with friends, Herb, Jerry and John. He enjoyed collecting antique clocks. One of his favorite clocks was the South Haven Time. He attended Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven.
John worked at Michigan Orchard Supply in South Haven and then worked for Sam Erwin at Superb Horticulture for over 30 years. John and Sam had a far greater relationship than just work, they truly enjoyed their time together for all those years.
John is survived by his wife of over 60 years Dorothy; sons – Mark (Sue) Hadaway of South Haven, David (Melody) Hadaway of Plate Center, Neb. and Tim (Dawn) Hadaway of South Haven; and daughter – Debbie (Tim) Cagle of South Haven; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Kenneth Hadaway and Sherrie Trap, both of Grand Rapids.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roger and Robert Hadaway,
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon, at Filbrandt Chapel, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. John will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church
