John Lester Hamacher, 73, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John was born in Kalamazoo on Sept. 12, 1949 to Merle and Frances (Werner) Hamacher.
No services have been scheduled. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.
John married Terry Lowe on June 21, 1969 in Kalamazoo. He retired from Checker Motors Manufacturing where he was a tool and die maker. After retiring, John became a co-owner of Shady Point Campground in Junes.
John enjoyed collecting classic cars, especially Chevrolets, and he loved the company of his dog, Frankie.
John is survived by his wife Terry of Paw Paw; children Steven Hamacher of Kalamazoo, Tonia (Kimber) Atteberry of Mattawan and Christopher (Sarah) Hamacher of Paw Paw; grandchildren Connor, Jared, Jacob, Olivia, Brayden, Kaitlyn and Nicholas; and sister Ann (Ken) Sutton of Marshall.
He was preceded in death by parents Merle and Frances Hamacher and brother Richard Hamacher.