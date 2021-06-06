John R. Weber Jr., 57, of Bangor, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital. John was born June 29, 1964 in South Haven, son of John and Joyce Weber.
John was a true outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He never turned his back on hard work and was always willing to tackle any job. John was a protector and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Josh Weber, Jared Weber, Shiayne Weber and Ethan Downig – Weber; grandchildren Jace and Brooke Weber; his mother Joyce Weber; siblings, Wanda (Rob) VanWynen, Justin (Mindy) Weber; and a good friend Mark Lackey.
He was preceded in death by his father John Weber Sr. Following his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will take place in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home