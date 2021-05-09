John W. Wangen of Spring Lake, formerly of Kalamazoo, died April 30, 2021 at American House at Spring Lake. John was born Jan. 4, 1928 in Cheboygan, the son of Charles and Marietta (Hanford) Wangen.
He graduated from Traverse City High School and earned his Bachelors’ Degree in Business from MSU. John was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was the controller for South Rubber Company in South Haven for over 25 years. He was an avid tennis player his entire life and played softball.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret in 2009 and by 2 brothers: Bruce and Norman.
Surviving are his daughter, Barbara (Karl) Caswell; nieces and nephews: Bob (Pat) Wangen, Sandra Wangen, Susan Malzahn, Linda (Tom) Riemersma, Charrie Withrow and Kathy Kibbie; and several grandnephews and grandnieces.
Graveside services were held 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Ft. Custer National Cemetery with military honors. Please visit John’s personal web page at www. BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can archive a favorite memory or photo and sign his online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be to Oshtemo Township Public Library.