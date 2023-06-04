John Wortman, 78, of South Haven passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home with his wife and daughters by his side.
John was born Dec. 13, 1944 in Dyersburg, Tenn. He attended Fennville High School, graduating in 1963. He was drafted by the United States Army in November of 1963 and stationed in Korea and in 1965 he was honorably discharged. He found work at Fisher Body, National Motors and finally Michigan Gas Utilities, where he met his wife, Bonnie Underwood.
John and Bonnie were married Nov. 28, 1970 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven (they just celebrated 52 years of marriage!). They have 2 daughters, Carolyn (Kevin) Sisson and Margaret (Todd) Newberry, both of South Haven.
In 1976, John and Bonnie built their dream home where they grew peaches, blueberries and cherries. They enjoyed hunting together and their love of nature. John enjoyed working on his cars and tractors, he also enjoyed golfing, and was an avid reader. He was a giver, always willing to lend a hand and help out whenever he could, a subtle, quiet man who enjoyed his family and friends, but most of all, spending time with his granddaughters.
In 2007, John retired from Michigan Gas Utilities after 39 years of service. Retirement provided freedom to pursue his love of nature, golf and spending time with his granddaughters. John had a passion for trees and planted many in his lifetime, he passed that passion on to his girls. Golfing was his other passion, and he could often be found hitting golf balls in the yard or at the golf course. He taught his granddaughters how to play and golfed with them often.
He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Aline (Woods) Canada and sister Connie Paden. Surviving is his wife Bonnie Wortman of South Haven; two daughters Carolyn (Kevin) Sisson and Margaret (Todd) Newberry; four grandchildren Morgan, Hailey, Josey and Lola; and siblings Bessie (Zane) Kark and Ruthanne Lambert.
Visitation took place Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Filbrandt Chapel from 5-6 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 6 p.m. with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating. To view John’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com.
