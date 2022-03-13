Johnny Oliver, age 67 of South Haven, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, surrounded by his wife of 47 years, Sherry and their children.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents and son David Oliver.
Johnny graduated from Covert High school in 1972. After graduation, he worked at Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, then he worked at Superior Steel Factory in Benton Harbor. Johnny was a baseball coach for Covert Schools. He later became a baseball commissioner for the South Haven Junior Youth League.
Johnny loved life. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing and cookouts with his family and loved all of the family trips. He has a very special cousin from Tennessee, Crighton Smith.
Johnny loved going to church and being around family and friends. He was passionate about old cars and restored cars of all kinds. During his senior year in high school Johnny bought himself a new 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass from Decker Oldsmobile in South Haven. He was friends for many years with Dr. Keith Wooten of Stevensville, they enjoyed time together at many car shows and had lots of fun. Johnny will be missed by his family and friends. Until we meet in heaven, love always. When you get to heaven walk slow.
Johnny was cremated per his wishes and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.