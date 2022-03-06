Jonalynn D. Nash (Cochran), 56 of South Haven, lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022 surrounded by her daughters, son-in-law, and best friend, Cheryl.
Jonalynn was born July 1, 1965 in South Haven. She attended L.C Mohr High School and graduated in 1983. After high school she worked as a waitress at Sunny Brook Resort. Jonalynn loved to travel, she once drove from Michigan to California to live with her grandmother before returning home to Michigan.
Around 1990 she moved to St. Augustine, Fla. where she had her first daughter, Taylor in 1991. The two immediately moved back to Michigan to be with family. In the ‘90s she started working for the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association for several years before she decided to become a full-time mother. On August 9, 1999 she married Scott L. Nash in Pullman at their family home. On that day she also became a bonus mom to Dominique. Soon after, they welcomed their daughter, Lacie. The two were married for 9 years.
Her hobbies included rock hunting, painting rocks, going for drives and listening to music. Her favorite thing was spending time at her family cottage in Linden Hills. She could spend hours out there looking for rocks and beach glass. Her heart was as pure as gold and would do anything she could to help anyone.
A longtime local of South Haven, Jonalynn managed many of the restaurants in town, and was always a friendly smiling face. Many of her co-workers jokingly called her “Jon” or “Jobalynn.” But her biggest and best career was being a mother to her 3 daughters. In her final days she talked of how proud she was of her girls.
Jonalynn is preceded in death by her parents Dona K. Cochran (Martin) and William H. Cochran Jr.; grandparents William H. Cochran, Dora Cochran (Lio) and Mabel Martin; sister Susan McQuillan and many other lost loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters Taylor N. Cochran, Lacie C. (Michael) Burnett and Dominique G. Patrick (Nash); brothers Anthony (Holly) Cochran and Gregory (Lisa) Cochran; step-mother Kathy Cochran; aunt Kathleen Cochran; grandchildren Kendyll, Noah and Colsen; and many nieces, nephews and adopted children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date (to be determined), Jonalynn did not wish to have a funeral in her honor.