Joseph Gordon Drake, 65 passed away Nov. 22, 2022 in Grand Junction. Born on Oct. 6, 1957 in South Haven to John Edwin and Winnifred (Royal) Drake.
Joe is survived by siblings: Michael (Annette) Drake, Richard (Rita) Drake, Gerald (Linda) Drake, Diana (Alexander) Teliak, Robert Drake and Michelle Oxman and Kenny (Kay) Drake.
He is preceded in death by parents, John and Winnifred Drake.
Joe was a funny, intelligent gentle man who loved Star Wars, animals and could always be seen carrying his Rosary. He was a letter writer and wrote many letters to his brother Jerry and sister-in-law Linda. The family would like to give special thanks to Acres Foster Care for the loving care they showed to Joe.
Visitation for Joe will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at noon at the Kibbie Christian Reformed Church. Pastor Vern Swieringa will officiate. In leu of flowers please consider a donation to Al Van Humane Society. To view Joe’s personal webpage please visit www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333