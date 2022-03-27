Joyce Elaine Weber, 73 of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born on Dec. 12, 1948 in Grand Rapids to Herman and Wilma Zoet.
Joyce is survived by sons Rob Byrd and Dustin (Jamie) Byrd; grandchildren Madison Byrd, Benjamin Byrd, Layla Byrd, Nicholas Byrd, Maxwell Byrd, Alexander Byrd and Charlotte Byrd. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn Burchfield, former husband Roger Byrd and lifelong close friend Jim Mendez.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman, Wilma and brother John Zoet.
Joyce graduated from Western Michigan University with a master’s degree in Education. Her 46-year career as a pre-school, kindergarten and first-grade teacher started and ended at Lincoln Elementary School in South Haven. She was a teacher and mentor to many of her students throughout the years. During her favorite time of year Christmas, Joyce and her sons would deliver toys and Christmas presents to students and families in need.
She loved to travel, and traveled often, her favorite place was Assisi, Italy. When not traveling Joyce could be found tending to her garden.
Joyce was a longtime member of Hope Reformed Church. Joyce was an avid WMU hockey fan and loved attending the games. Joyce’s family would like to thank the group of South Haven teachers, her friends, who have helped her so much in these past few years.
Visitation for Joyce will be Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI, 49090, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd, South Haven, Michigan, 49090, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Pastor Steve Smallegan and Pastor Craig Massey will Officiate. Joyce will be laid to rest at Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To view Joyce’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333