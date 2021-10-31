Joyce L. Herweyer, age 84, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. She was born Aug. 28, 1937 in Pullman, the daughter of Russell and Anne (Radsick) Latchaw.
Surviving are her children Brad (Sandee) Carrier, Brent (Kristina) Carrier, Brian (Denise) Carrier and Bruce (Barbie) Carrier; grandchildren Lauren Carrier, Sabrina (Zachary) Sprintz, B Carrier, Mikayla Carrier, Tyler Carrier, Zoe Carrier, Elizabeth Carrier, Ryan Carrier, Keegan Carrier, Andrew Carrier and Caroline Carrier; and brothers Eugene (Jean) Latchaw and Russell (Cathy) Latchaw, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Herweyer; sister, Esther (Bob) Slotman; brothers George (Barb) Latchaw and Eric (Mary) Latchaw.
Joyce enjoyed spending time outdoors working in the garden and tending to the lawn on her John Deere tractor. She loved baking delicious treats to share with friends and neighbors – especially apple crisp. She generously shared her time and love as a grandmother to many. Most of all, Joyce loved spending time with her grandchildren – attending sporting events and family gatherings.
Funeral services were held 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, with visitation beginning an hour prior to service, at Cook Memorial Chapel (East building) 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville 49418. Private interment will take place at Georgetown Cemetery.
Today, we rejoice that Joyce served the Lord Jesus Christ with joy and perseverance, setting an example for her children and making an eternal impact. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcaresgrandville.com.