Joyce Lucille (Yelton) Lloyd, 86, of Holland, died May 21, 2023.
Joyce was born in Kalamazoo to Howard and Agnes Kendrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband of 26 years, Ballard Jay Yelton Jr.
Joyce is survived by many people who loved her, including her husband Ernest Lloyd; her sons Ralph (Sylvia) Thomas Jr., of Westminster, Colo., Terry (Julie) Thomas of Grand Rapids and daughter Jamie (Chris) Ross of Battle Creek.
Joyce was a 1954 graduate of Comstock High School, where she was a drum majorette. Her love of baton twirling led to a state baton twirling championship in Michigan. She represented Kalamazoo’s BE-MO Potato Chip Co. as the baton-twirling ‘Bonnie Be-Mo’ in many parades, events and advertising campaigns and later taught twirling at a school she opened in the Kalamazoo area.
Her business accomplishments include the Lu’Jaim Modeling and Finishing School, which she operated for six years. During this time, she also worked in sales at WKMI Radio.
Moving to Texas in 1966 offered Joyce the opportunity to run a successful business once again, Mobile Home City, located in Houston, with a second location to come in Leander, Texas.
After many years in Texas, Joyce returned to Kalamazoo to begin a sales career with Doubleday Brothers, selling office furnishings. Shortly thereafter she met and married Ballard Jay Yelton Jr. After retiring, together they built and managed South Haven’s premier bed & breakfast properties: Yelton Manor; Carriage House at the Park and Carriage House at the Harbor.
Joyce and Jay again retired and divided their time between Florida and Michigan until Jay’s passing in 2011. Joyce and Ernie met at Freedom Village and were married in 2013.
Special thanks to all the excellent nurses and staff at Freedom Village Memory Care and Gentiva Hospice for their warm, loving care and kindness.
In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. If you wish to make a donation, in her memory, please consider Gentiva Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.
