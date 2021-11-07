Joyce Bruder, 90, of Fennville passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., she spent her childhood riding the street cars to visit her grandparents and cheering on her St. Louis Cardinals. Joyce was a graduate of Southern Illinois University.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Irene Tresch, her loving husband, George, and her dear brothers, Warren (Juene) Tresch, Fred (Mary) Tresch and Dr. Donald Tresch.
Joyce is survived by her daughters – Jill, Jean (Kieran Kennedy) and Jane (Wil Saucedo); her beloved grandchildren – Ann (Matt Boomstra) Kennedy, Libby Kennedy and William Saucedo; sister-in-law Connie and her cherished nieces and nephews.
Joyce will be remembered by her family and friends as a strong, independent, joyful, full-of-life woman. She was well read, a MSNBC follower, a very competitive bridge player, in agreement that Tom Brady is the GOAT, felt that good friends were a part of her family and welcomed conversations and beliefs of all people regardless of their political positions. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
George and Joyce arrived in Fennville in the mid-1950s and both taught at the old junior high school. She loved teaching English and history and enjoyed the many visits from former students over the years. Joyce was a member of the Allegan County Foundation Board, the Fennville District Library Board and was a founding member of the Fennville Public Schools Foundation Board. She spent many hours scoring Blackhawk track meets, watching and supporting community events and FPS sporting events over the years.
On behalf of Joyce and her family, we send our deepest gratitude to the staff of Heather Hills Assistant Living Facility and the team at Kindred Hospice in Grand Rapids for the kind care provided.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Joyce’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the Fennville United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow. The service will be officiated by Marcia Tucker. Joyce and her family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Joyce’s name to The Fennville Public School Foundation, PO Box 231, Fennville, MI 49408 or The Fennville District Library, PO Box 1130, Fennville, MI 49408.